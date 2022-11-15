LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many onlookers driving by, sign spinning may appear to be a mere novelty aimed at attracting eyeballs to local businesses, but for a select few spinners, it’s more than just advertising.

The 16th Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was just announced for 2023.

On Jan. 14, sign spinners from around the globe will compete at the Fremont Street Experience, in an event that is free and open to the public.

The event is hosted by AArrow Sign Spinners and has been taking place since 2007.