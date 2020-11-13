World Series of Poker’s ‘Main Event’ to return as hybrid online and live version

FILE – In this July 21, 2017 file photo players compete at the final table during the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. The 2018 edition of the World Series of Poker is kicking off in Las Vegas. The 50-day series opened Tuesday, May 29, 2018 and is expected to again draw tens of […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The World Series of Poker announced Friday plans to host 2020’s hybrid online and live version of the $10,000 No-Limit Hold-Em World Championship, known better to poker players and fans as the ‘Main Event.’ The Main Event will begin for international players on Sunday, Nov. 29, and domestically on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Due to travel restrictions and out of an abundance of caution for player safety, this year’s format will be unique, where early round play will begin online with one entry on WSOP.com or GGPoker.com, before shifting to a live setting for final table action on two continents. Each “bracket” will pay out prize money to tournament entrants independently.

The final table will be a world’s first, as an ultimate heads-up duel for the World Championship, where $1 million in prize money will be on the line courtesy of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and GGPoker.

The Main Event will be held consistent to the traditional “freeze-out” standards of the Main Event, offering only single entry, as well as the longest levels and deepest stacks ever offered on the online platform.

All in-person tournaments, domestic and international, will be subject to special COVID rules and procedures, the details of which will be published at a later date and will require players to undergo a required health screening prior to live participation. All participants must agree to abide by all applicable rules.

U.S. residents will be able to play the Main Event on the WSOP.com platform in either New Jersey or Nevada beginning on Sunday, Dec. 13. Players in the $10,000 event are expected to take two full days to reach the final table, with play being suspended for an overnight break after approximately 12 hours of action.

The tournament will be paused when plays hits the final table, with the final nine players traveling to Las Vegas for the TV taping and culmination of the tournament to take place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, subject to applicable regulatory approval.

Caesars Entertainment announced Thursday that the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino was reopening on Dec. 22. The property had been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.

Dates for WSOP’s Domestic Tournament:

Day 1 – Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

Day 2 – Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Play down to 9 players

Final Table – Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 28, Play continues to a winner; prize monies paid

International residents eligible to use GGPoker’s popular online poker platform will have three dates from which to choose their starting flight. Similar to traditional offline events, players may only choose one date of play. Similar to the domestic flight and subject to casino availability, play will be paused for the final nine contestants who will report to King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, to play their final table in a live TV taping.

Should travel restrictions or a casino shutdown prevent the live portion from moving forward in December, organizers reserve the right to continue the tournament play online or reschedule to a later date.

Dates for WSOP’s International Tournament:

Day 1A – Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

Day1B – Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Day 1C – Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

Day 2, Play down to 9 players, Monday, Dec. 7

Final Table – * King’s Casino, Tuesday, Dec.15, Play down to a winner

Note: All of this is subject to local regulatory approval.

Finally, the winner of the Domestic Tournament and the winner of the International Tournament will meet at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, subject to applicable regulatory approval, for a televised showdown on Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020.

In addition to any prize monies won by entrants in their respective tournament, WSOP and GGPoker have committed an additional sum of $1 million to the winner of the Heads-Up match along with the Main Event championship bracelet and the title of 2020 World Champion.

Note: Should the international winner be under the age of 21 and thereby ineligible to play in the state of Nevada, the organizers reserve the right to change the date and location of the Heads-Up match.

Championship of Domestic Winner vs. International Winner: Wednesday, Dec. 30 Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas*

A comprehensive list of satellite events allowing qualification for as little $1 will be available on both WSOP.com and GGPoker.com. There will also be weekly free-rolls offering $10,000 seat entry for multiple weeks leading up to the tournament.

To stay up to date on the latest WSOP news, visit www.WSOP.com.