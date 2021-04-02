World Series of Poker sets September start, Main Event Nov. 4-17

LAS VEGAS — The World Series of Poker plans to return to live, in-person play for a nearly eight-week tournament in Las Vegas later this year.
Play this year is scheduled Sept. 30 to Nov. 23, with the main event from Nov. 4 to Nov. 17.
The tournament announcement comes just days after host site Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino comes said it would return to 24/7 operations on April 19.
Parent company Caesars Entertainment said Thursday it hopes to return to pre-pandemic form and draw as many entrants as its record 187,000 players in 2019.
Last year, the event adopted a hybrid online format due to COVID-19 restrictions. The WSOP Online event will be in action this summer. For more details on the online event, see the WSOP website.
About 1,400 players competed for a $13 million prize pool and the championship was in December.