World Series of Poker sets September start, Main Event Nov. 4-17

LAS VEGAS — The World Series of Poker plans to return to live, in-person play for a nearly eight-week tournament in Las Vegas later this year.

Play this year is scheduled Sept. 30 to Nov. 23, with the main event from Nov. 4 to Nov. 17.

The tournament announcement comes just days after host site Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino comes said it would return to 24/7 operations on April 19.

Parent company Caesars Entertainment said Thursday it hopes to return to pre-pandemic form and draw as many entrants as its record 187,000 players in 2019.

This isn't an April Fools' Joke : the WSOP is back. We couldn’t wait another day to share the good news :

– WSOP back in-person from Sept. 30 to Nov. 23 at @RioVegas

– Summer to see the return of WSOP Online

– WSOP Europe @PokerroomKings to round out 2021https://t.co/kOacLy6PaE pic.twitter.com/srNDjnxSXt — WSOP (@WSOP) April 1, 2021

Last year, the event adopted a hybrid online format due to COVID-19 restrictions. The WSOP Online event will be in action this summer. For more details on the online event, see the WSOP website.

About 1,400 players competed for a $13 million prize pool and the championship was in December.