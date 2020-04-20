World Series of Poker officially postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The World Series of Poker (WSOP) scheduled to begin May 26 has been officially postponed amid concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

The 51st running of the annual event was to take place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The event is now targeted to happen in the fall of 2020, with exact dates to be determined.

“We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker.

“In the interim, official WSOP competitions are expected to be played online this summer, and we will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnership with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes,” added Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker.

If you made a hotel reservation at a Caesars Entertainment property to attend WSOP, you are encouraged to visit the Caesars website or call 1-800-223-7277 to cancel or modify your reservation.

When this year’s World Series of Poker does run, it will include poker’s world championship, the $10,000 buy-in Main Event championship, the richest prize pool on the poker calendar each year.

The next live event on the WSOP calendar, remains the Global Casino Championship, is still scheduled for August 11-13 at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina. This event is invitation-only and open to those who have qualified.

WSOP Europe, hosted at King’s Resort in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, remains on the calendar for Fall 2020.

All announced dates, times and events are subject to change.