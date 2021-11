FILE – In this July 15, 2018, file photo, John Cynn poses after winning the World Series of Poker main event in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of professional and amateur poker players go on a pilgrimage to Las Vegas every summer in hopes of returning home richer, owning a gold bracelet and earning considerable bragging rights. They all want to win at the World Series of Poker. The tournament is marking its 50th year. The $10,000 buy-in, no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event kicks off Wednesday, July 3. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In an announcement this morning, Caesars Entertainment said it is moving the World Series of Poker to the Strip.

The WSOP has been held at the Rio off-strip on Flamingo for 15 years.

The move brings the popular event to Ballys and Paris. It is scheduled to take place beginning on May 31, 2022 through July 19.

Well known actor Vince Vaughn was also named as the event’s celebrity Master of Ceremonies.