In this July 21, 2017 file photo players compete at the final table during the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

LAS VEGAS — The World Series of Poker is moving from ESPN to CBS Sports.

CBS and PokerGO announced that the CBS Sports Network will be the home of World Series of Poker events, including 15 hours of the main event competition which will take place in November in Las Vegas.

The agreement also includes 36 hours of 18 additional gold bracelet events.

ESPN had televised the tournament since 2002 but CBS was the first to televise World Series events in the mid-1970s.