LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — War, famine and natural disasters linked to climate change. Whatever the horrific event, the Red Cross seems to respond with aid and compassion.

On Monday — World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day — the nonprofit wants people to know that in today’s world there’s a greater need for volunteers to support such humanitarian effort.

“One in 65 people in the world is helped by Red Cross or Red Crescent staff and volunteers each year,” Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, said in a news release recognizing the special day. “These teams in the U.S. and globally respond to emergencies, such as earthquakes, military conflicts, migration crises and health

epidemics. They also help communities prepare for future disasters.”

The Red Cross and Red Crescent network is active in nearly every country, often in areas of danger and under strife, the release said “We’re a front-line humanitarian organization helping those most impacted by conflict and disaster,” Flanigan said. “And we count on volunteers to carry out much of the work.”

The nonprofit is active in Ukraine, helping those affected by war, and in Turkey and Syria, which have been hit by recent earthquakes. Flanigan pointed to assistance for other countries whose people are in need, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen and the Sahel Region of Africa. “Red Cross and Red Crescent is there, too,” said Flanigan.

The news release said trained Red Cross of Southern Nevada volunteers and staff have deployed to every major disaster in the U.S., including flooding in California, tornados in Mississippi and the Midwest, and hurricanes in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Flanigan praised their efforts and was especially proud of local volunteers last year who “responded to 300 home fires across the state, helping nearly 1,300 people in their time of need.” she said.

There is a need for volunteers, and Flanigan directed people to redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn how they can make a difference in Nevada and around the world.

NOTE: The first Red Cross Day was May 8, 1948. The official title became “World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day” in 1984. The date is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant, born May 8, 1828. He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.