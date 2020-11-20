World Pancreatic Cancer Day is Nov. 19, many wearing purple all month to raise awareness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the recent passing of Jeopardy Host, Alex Trebek, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Rep. John Lewis, there has been increased public awareness of Pancreatic Cancer.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) launched its annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month campaign on Nov. 2, to raise awareness of the world’s toughest cancer.

TOMORROW is World Pancreatic Cancer Day! Don't forget to wear your purple and help us raise awareness for pancreatic cancer!#PanCANforProgress #pancreaticcancerawareness #WPCD pic.twitter.com/eA8gYNiKth — PanCAN Nevada (@PanCANNevada) November 18, 2020

World Pancreatic Cancer Day (WPCD) is being held on Thursday, Nov. 19, and PanCAN is encouraging everyone to wear purple and post on social media to further pancreatic cancer awareness.

Many showed up in support, including 8 News Now’s own Traffic Anchor, Nate Tannenbaum.

This November, PanCAN is highlighting 30 stories that illustrate the impact of pancreatic cancer on survivors, caregivers, families, and researchers.

The story highlights will emphasize the urgent need for research and funding to create better outcomes for patients.

PanCAN’s public awareness initiative includes digital and broadcast public service announcements and stories throughout the month from pancreatic cancer survivors, researchers, caregivers, donors, and Lisa Niemi Swayze, a longtime PanCAN advocate, and wife of the late actor, Patrick Swayze who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Wear purple this month to raise awareness of Pancreatic Cancer. For more information please visit www.pancan.org/