World of Concrete trade show to return Las Vegas in June; first in US market since pandemic paused in-person meetings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — World of Concrete will be the first trade show to return the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) June 8-10 and the first large-scale trade show to return to the U.S market since the pandemic brought in-person meetings to a halt.

The announcement comes as Governor Sisolak increased large gathering capacity to 50 percent.

LVCVA and Informa Markets are partnering to bring meetings and conventions back to Las Vegas, hopefully igniting the start of economic recovery for the many industries and the communities they serve.

Nevada’s new directive requires meetings, trade show and entertainment venues to certify through the state’s Department of Business and Industry that they will follow the state’s health and safety requirements and protocols and adhere to prevention principles, including:

Maintain safe social distancing

Wear face coverings

Practice good hygiene

Cleaning measures

“Las Vegas has been the top convention and meetings destination for many years. We pride ourselves on providing the best facilities, the best service and now, the safest,” said Gov. Sisolak.

“We’ve been cautious, but very focused on reopening Las Vegas in the safest way possible for you, our treasured customers, our valued employees and our entire community. With great confidence in the efforts made by our resorts, convention centers and meeting hosts, I say… welcome back! The greatest place to do business in the world is even better,” added Sisolak.

Informa Markets creates platforms for a wide range of industries to connect, innovate and do business, so these exhibition hopes to provide a platform to rebuild communities and revive local economies.

In addition to WOC, Informa Markets will host the following trade shows in Las Vegas:

Vegas Cosmetic Surgery (June 2021)

The International Surface Event (June 2021)

WasteExpo (June 2021)

The Aesthetic Show (July 2021)

Inside Self Storage World Expo (July 2021)

MAGIC Fall (August 2021)

International Roofing Expo (August 2021)

Licensing Expo (August 2021)

SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America (October 2021)

International Sanitary Supply Association Expo Show North America (November 2021)

Informa Markets’ says the core of its return to the show floor is a commitment to safety.

In February 2021, they hosted their first stateside micro event, ‘MAGIC Pop Up Orlando’, which also used All Secure as a guide. According to the company, the pop-up exceeded attendance expectations, which prioritized safety measures like mask wearing, temperature checking, widened aisles, and hand sanitizing stations to preserve the health and safety of all guests.

The LVCC also prides itself on a safety-focused approach, having been awarded the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR facility accreditation by ISSA, the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry and considered the gold standard for safe facilities.

In addition to their accreditation, Las Vegas resort partners aim to exceed guidelines mandated by state and county leaders and health officials with a comprehensive approach to implementing stringent “Vegas Smart” health and wellness protocols throughout the destination.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming World of Concrete exhibitors and attendees back to Las Vegas as our first major convention to return to our destination,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA.

“As we return to the in-person experiences our customers crave, it’s critical for us to collaborate with industry partners to ensure that our communities can re-connect in meaningful and secure ways. We have a clear and vetted industry-wide set of health and safety measures known as the All Secure Guidelines to guide us as we return those experiences to Las Vegas, ensuring the same rigorous approach to health and safety at all our events,” said Kevin Thornton, VP, Operations at Informa Markets.

The LVCC campus plans to welcome business travelers back with new offerings, including a 1.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art West Hall expansion that will debut in conjunction with World of Concrete.

The $989 million addition joins the existing 3.2 million square foot campus. Finishing touches continue on the Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel system that will transport meeting attendees throughout the entire campus in Tesla vehicles, free of charge.

“The LVCC is a state-of-the-art facility that prioritizes safety and success with the same enthusiasm we do. Through our collective efforts, live events will be able to run safely, signaling a real economic restart for the many communities we serve, as well as the Las Vegas economy,” added Thornton.

The LVCVA also recently acquired the Las Vegas Monorail as a transportation solution for meeting attendees.

Both systems will be operational for events beginning in June and will adhere to strict health and safety protocols.

Las Vegas relies heavily on the meetings and conventions industry, which represents $11.4 billion in economic impact to the destination.

Informa Markets plans to return other keystone events throughout the rest of the year.

“We create platforms that re-build and re-invigorate industries and regions,” said Nancy Walsh, President, North America, Informa Markets.

“We are approaching 2021 with a hybrid model so interested participants can attend in the format that works best for them, but I am thrilled to return to the irreplaceable experience of an in-person trade show. Our platforms serve an important role in relationship building, in discovering innovation, and in revenue-driving for the communities they serve, especially when done in a safe and controlled way. The decision to return to the show floor comes with the commitment from the LVCVA to support our safety measures, as well as considerable feedback from customers that they are not just ready, but eager to return. Every industry has been impacted by the pandemic, and our customers, many of whom are small business owners, truly recognize these platforms are more critical than ever before,” added Walsh.

Informa Markets says it is taking a concertedly customer-focused approach to its 2021 return to live events by surveying past attendees to ensure the decision to hold World of Concrete is a community-driven one.

Of those who responded to the survey which was managed by a third-party research firm, 80% said they were likely to attend in June and 97% viewed the decision as favorable to the industry.