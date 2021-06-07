World of Concrete returns as Las Vegas’ first major convention since pandemic began

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first major convention to take place in Las Vegas since the pandemic began is another sign of normalcy returning.

World of Concrete begins Tuesday and is expected to bring in 60,000 visitors. It will be the first event held in the Las Vegs Convention Center’s new West Hall.

The show will also bring in a lot of money, something local businesses are happy to see again.

Las #Vegas is back.



We're excited for the ribbon-cutting of the Las Vegas Convention Ctr. expansion and to welcome the @WorldofConcrete, our first major show since #COVID19. Cmsrs. @MKNVspeaks, @CommishJGibson and @MichaelNaft will represent #ClarkCounty at tomorrow's opening. pic.twitter.com/VttM0e6lFr — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 7, 2021

“It is right in our back parking lot,” said Peggy Orth, manager of Peppermill Las Vegas.

She tells 8 News Now she’s been waiting for the return of conventions.

“That is what we do,” Orth said. “We have our regulars for the last 40 years; the same people come with every single convention.”

World of Concrete returns to Las Vegas this week…the first major convention to return since the pandemic started. I chatted with business owners in the area who say they are excited for the boost in business @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HVnF30x73Q — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) June 7, 2021

Millions usually flock to Las Vegas for trade shows, but in 2020, convention attendance was down 74% due to the pandemic.

Firefly on Paradise, just down the street from the convention center, recently reopened.

“World of Concrete is a big one,” said John Simmons, owner of Firefly.

LAS is excited to welcome attendees of @WorldofConcrete! We are so happy to have you back! #worldofconcrete #WOC2021🏗️ pic.twitter.com/LJfVAnnTfi — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 6, 2021

He says businesses like his rely on those visitors.

“All of these businesses, like our restaurant and on the Strip, depend on the tourists and conventions,” Simmons told us. “They get fed. They spend the money, and it helps everybody.”

World of Concrete is the first of many conventions planned for June and the coming months.

“The conventions usually come at a time you need them. We needed them more than ever last year, and this year, it is nice to see them coming back,” Simmons said.

Around 1,500 companies will be on display at the convention center. Attendees should expect some COVID-related changes.

World of Concrete kicks off at 930 a.m. Tuesday. You should expect a lot more traffic in the area.