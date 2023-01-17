LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The largest concrete convention starts Tuesday in Las Vegas and it’s expected to reach pre-pandemic attendance.

The three-day show which focuses on construction and concrete is expecting around 60,000 attendees and has more than 1,500 exhibitors spread over more than 700,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The show includes a Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championship on Wednesday, Jan. 18. More than two dozen bricklayers and their mason tenders will compete for 60 minutes to see who does the best job building a wall. Winners take home money, a new truck and a utility vehicle.

This year, the show will also feature an award for innovative products.