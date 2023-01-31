LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ World Market Center will be unveiling thousands of pieces of furniture and home decor this week at its winter bi-annual trade show. It’s an opportunity to get a look at what’s trending before it hits the sales floors.

Before the furniture and decor end up in stores, retailers can see it at the World Market trade show. Thousands of corporate and boutique buyers and designers are expected to visit the more than 350 exhibits.

Furniture and decor trends for 2023 featured at the Market Center winter show in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

The trade show is specifically for industry players but it could have an impact on local traffic in and around the World Market Center which is in the downtown area off of Grand Central Parkway.

The three-day show runs every day until Feb. 2, 2023.