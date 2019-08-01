World Market Center replacing white pavilions near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Market Center is planning to replace its huge white pavilion tent facilities with a permanent structure near the Spaghetti Bowl.

Bob Maricich, president and CEO of International Market Centers, says the new 315,000-square-foot convention display facility is scheduled to open in time for the five-day 2020 Summer World Market next July.

Construction materials are due to arrive in August for the $90 million Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas near the Interstate 15 and U.S. 95 interchange.

Along with almost 100,000 square feet of gift and home decor exhibit space, the new facility is expected to host events displaced by the 2017 closure of the city’s downtown Cashman Center.