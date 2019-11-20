World Day of Remembrance: Road traffic victims, families remembered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners recognized World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims and first responders on Tuesday.

World Day of Remembrance was established in 1995 by the World Health Organization and the European Road Fatalities Network. The day is recognized across the globe on the third Sunday of every November.

“The sadness of this time of year is that there will be 220 families that understand what it’s like to have an empty seat at their table this holiday season,” said Andrew Bennett of the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Commissioner Michael Naft was joined by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and Nevada Highway Patrol officers in the recognition.

“It’s also a day to pay tribute to law enforcement, medical responders, first responders of all kind who help us every day,” said Bennett.

Three hundred and thirty-one people died on Nevada roads in 2018. Two hundred and twenty-six of those fatal accidents happened in Clark County. According to Bennett, 53 percent of fatalities in the state involved impairment. One hundred and seventy-five people died as a result of impaired driving.

“This is an opportunity to reflect back and think about those who we’ve lost in traffic fatalities in the last year,” he said. “We have seen a significant decrease in DUI related incidents since the inception of the DUI strike team.”

Metro and the NHP established an inaugural DUI strike team in October 2018, and it has made 1,000 arrests in less than a year.

According to the county, the strike team’s efforts have resulted in the confiscation of 28 guns, the recovery of six stolen vehicles, 52 charges for possession of a controlled substance, the arrest of seven fugitives and charges in 34 cases of child endangerment.