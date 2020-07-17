World Changers program invites youth to apply for 2k scholarship to make a difference in their community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Channel 8 spoke with the Hamilton & Manuele Orthodontics practice about the annual World Changers Scholarship program they created to acknowledge youth who are doing amazing things in their communities to make a difference in the world.

The doctors say they created this scholarship in line with their own profession. Both Dr. Manuele and Dr. Hamilton shared in the interview how much they enjoy bringing smiles to people’s faces every day at their practice.

Beyond being grateful for the opportunity to help people feel more confident in their smiles, Hamilton & Manuele Orthodontics want to reward those who choose to then pay it forward.

“We find we get more from the experience than the recipients,” said Dr. Hamilton.

Each of the 12 finalists receives a $250 scholarship and a spotlight on their website with information to support their specific cause. Out of these 12 finalists, 3 winners are selected to receive a $2000 scholarship.

They also recognize scholarship recipients by publishing their achievements in their annual calendar for all to enjoy and be inspired.

This video showcases the 12 finalists for 2020 receiving their $250 scholarship:

The World Changer Scholarship program is designed specifically to support someone’s passion, purpose, and world-changing efforts.

“We wouldn’t want anyone to think that their contribution isn’t great enough to apply for our scholarship. Everybody can do something, and no matter how large or how small, it often makes a much bigger difference than you think so please apply,” said Dr. Cree Hamilton.

Hamilton & Manuele Orthodontics invites all kids K-12 to apply. They say they have been impressed with even younger applicants in grade school who have gone out of their way to make a huge difference in their community.

You do not have to be one of their patients to apply. The application process is simple and can be done entirely online at hmortho.com.

To enter, you can submit:

Poems

Songs

Short stories

Scrapbook pages

Artwork of any form

Photographs or pictures

Anything that describes your passion and efforts to make the world a better place

“We’re in a great profession, orthodontics is just an amazing profession where we get to change people’s smiles and make them feel a little more self-confident. And when you go dig a little deeper you often get reminded that you’re literally changing their lives and then they get to change the world…the scholarship was born out of that,” added Dr. Hamilton.

“When I was young I needed braces and one of the things that I always appreciated was that my orthodontist took the time to explain things with me. Specifically, I knew that they believed in me. I knew that they believed I could do everything that I could do to get a great smile,” said Dr. Jeremy Manuele.

Now they are instilling that belief in their younger patients so they can do great things in their communities.

To learn more about this youth scholarship program and shine a brighter spotlight on past ‘World Changers’ visit their website.