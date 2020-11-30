World AIDS Day to be recognized by several Las Vegas properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas properties will go red Tuesday night in honor of World AIDS Day — a day set aside to honor those affected by HIV/AIDS.

The global health day was first observed in 1988 as a way to bring attention to the HIV epidemic.

“Though great advances in treatment options have prolonged and improved people’s lives, every day at least one person is diagnosed with HIV in Southern Nevada. World AIDS Day is not only a day of commemorating the work we have accomplished in the last several decades but also a reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done,” said AFAN Executive Director Antioco Carrillo.

The following Las Vegas properties will show their support by lighting their marquees or buildings starting at 8 p.m.:

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade

Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas

Downtown Summerlin

The Plaza Hotel & Casino

SAHARA Las Vegas

Keep Memory Alive Event Center

Las Vegas City Hall

Sands Expo

Palazzo

“Year after year, Las Vegas landmarks, community leaders, and organizations gather for World AIDS Day to recognize individuals currently living with and affected by HIV/AIDS, as well as those that we have lost to this terrible disease,” Carrilo said.