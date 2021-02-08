Workouts designed for moms on-the-go

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some might be feeling the effects of all that delicious Super Bowl snacking. Some studies say the average American eats between 2,000 to 8,000 calories while watching the Super Bowl.

In addition, it’s been a challenging year with many people spending more time at home and — in some cases — eating more.

So, if you’re looking for some ways to burn those calories there’s Fit4Mom which is a workout program geared toward women. There are special workout routines for mothers who are on-the-go, women who are trying to lose weight after pregnancy, and events involving children.

Reporter Hector MeJia visited one of the workouts.

——–