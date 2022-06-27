LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You don’t have to join a gym to get in shape, there’s a new fitness area at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

The fitness lot makes it easy to get in a workout while at the park. There are several pieces of new equipment.

Joy Craney, who uses the park for her workout, said she’s happy to see the new equipment.

“I love coming out to the park. Walking the track has been keeping me fit for more than 10 years,” she said.

It’s all part of a partnership between the City of North Las Vegas and AARP to make exercise more accessible to everyone during the pandemic.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place later this morning.

The park is located on E. Craig Road and Commerce Street.