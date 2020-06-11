Workers slowly filtering back into jobs as more casinos reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workers are making their way back to jobs as more resort properties open. The Excalibur Hotel & Casino will reopen Thursday and Aria and Mandalay Bay resorts will open next month.

There is a growing demand to get people back to work, especially in the hospitality industry but some people have yet to hear when they will be working again.

The convention industry was also hit hard and those who work in that industry are not sure when they will see a paycheck again. Convention events which are a major source of revenue and employment are still shut down.

Those workers are relying on unemployment and some are still waiting on back pay.

“Once again I’m kind of left here wondering in the dust, wondering when I will be able to pay bills again or if and when this decision is going to be made,” said Michael Kastan, Caesars dock worker.

Kastan wants to get back to work but understands more tourism is needed for that to happen. The main customer base right now is locals and drive-in guests, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Most convention guests fly into Las Vegas.