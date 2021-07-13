Workers call for improved home care services during National Day of Action

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special ceremony was held to shine a light on Nevada’s aging population. Personal care workers joined advocates to light up signs near Sahara and Rancho Tuesday night.

Their message? Home care is essential.

Tuesday was National Day of Action, and workers highlighted President Joe Biden’s plans to invest billions of dollars into home and community-based services.

“With Joe Biden’s plan, we’ll be able to take care of our clients with the highest care possible,” said Tracy Richards, a home care worker. “We’ll be able to have the wages that we need. We’ll be able to have the healthcare benefits that we need. It’s a necessary thing that needs to happen in Nevada and across the nation.”

There are some 13,000 home care workers in the Silver State. The average pay is $11/hour.

A study from the Guinn Center shows Nevada will need at least 5,000 more workers in the next five years.