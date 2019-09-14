Workers at Fiesta Henderson unionize

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Through a secret-ballot election, workers at Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino, which is owner by Station Casinos, voted to unionize on Friday.

During the election — which was supervised by the National Labor Relations Board — 295 workers voted, and 57% voted “Yes” for the union. Now they will be represented by the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165, Nevada affiliates of UNITE HERE.

“We call on Station Casinos to immediately to negotiate and settle a fair contract for the workers at Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Sunset Station, Palms, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, and Boulder Station,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer and leader of the Culinary Union.

Fiesta Henderson is the seventh Station Casinos Las Vegas property to unionize in the last 3 years.