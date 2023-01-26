LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workers at another Las Vegas Starbucks filed a petition to unionize, according to a Thursday announcement from Starbucks Workers United.

If the store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive unionizes with SWU, it would be the second location in Nevada to do so.

Workers at the store sent a letter to Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Schultz to announce the move, citing that “profits have become more important than the values Starbucks promotes.”

“This company has failed to provide many of its employees with a stable work environment but is still expecting us to progress. When the baristas are not adequately supported or staffed, we cannot go above and beyond for our customers like we want to,” the letter continued. “Democratizing our store will ensure every partner on our team is heard, valued and welcomed.”

The filing of the petition with the National Labor Relations Board marks another step in a nationwide unionizing movement of Starbucks stores.

“Starbucks has launched a ruthless union-busting campaign that includes firing nearly 200 union leaders across the country and shuttering union stores,” the announcement from Starbucks Workers United said.

There are over 270 Starbucks stores in 36 states that have unionized, and more than 315 stores have filed for union elections.

“We stand proudly with the many other stores across the nation in demanding real, effective change,” organizer and two year partner at the Tenaya and Azure store Kylie Novick said. “Unionizing our store has already brought our staff together in a way we’ve never seen before and we can’t wait to see the positive impact this will have on our community.”

8 News Now reached out to Starbucks for comment, receiving the following statement: