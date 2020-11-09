Worker dies following incident at Round Mountain Mine

ROUND MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials are investigating following a deadly incident at the Round Mountain Mine in northwest Nye County. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Kinross Round Mountain initially received the call of an incident involving one employee. The Round Mountain Mine Rescue Team was dispatched, along with Nye County Deputies.

Crews were not able to rescue the employee in time. The employee was found dead.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are conducting a full investigation.

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play involved.