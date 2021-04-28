Worker at Legislative Building in Carson City tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workers at the Nevada Legislative Building were notified Wednesday that a worker in the Carson City building has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a memo from Risa Lang with the Legislative Counsel Bureau, the Department of Health and Human Services is performing contact tracing and will notify anyone who might have had close contact with the person.

The memo says workers “should continue diligently monitoring your health for any unusual or unexplained symptoms.” It also reminds employees “your conduct and choices outside work time affect those around you in the building.”

To enter the building, workers are required to:

Complete a health screening questionnaire before entering the legislative buildings

Wear a face mask anytime you are not alone in your office

Keep an appropriated distance of at least 6 feet from others while in the buildings

Exercise good hand hygiene

Workers are encouraged to get a free COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile site across the street, if they have not had one.