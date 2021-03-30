Work search requirement returning May 1 for people filing unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who receive unemployment benefits will be required to show that they are looking for work starting May 1, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Work searches will again be required to be eligible for payment of Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims.

The work search requirement, which was suspended by Gov. Steve Sisolak as the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, does not apply to people claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, according to DETR.

The work search process falls under a program called Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA). The federal government ordered that RESEA be reinstated on Monday.

“Following the restoration of RESEA services, DETR will be bringing back the work search requirement to seek, apply for, and accept suitable employment. Starting May 1, 2021, all claimants filing for UI benefits will be required to search for suitable employment and keep a record of the businesses or individuals they contact for employment,” DETR said.

“Claimants must conduct several different work search activities each week using methods customary to the occupation they are seeking. These work search activities will be required to remain eligible for UI payments,” DETR said.

Job search assistance via a ZOOM call will be available for some claimants who are selected for RESEA, DETR said.

A Tuesday DETR news release indicated that only claimants who actually receive at least one UI payment will be subject to review of the work search requirement, but documentation on work searches and record keeping requirements will be sent to anyone filing a claim.

“No claimant that is currently filing on a PUA or extended benefits claim (PEUC/SEB) will be selected for RESEA,” DETR said.

More information on RESEA is available on the RESEA FAQ page. DETR encourages claimants to visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html and www.detr.nv.gov/coronavirus to view important announcements and access essential resources.

All claimants are encouraged to explore the resources available on DETR.nv.gov for those looking for jobs or seeking re-training.

“As Nevadans are vaccinated and COVID cases continue to drop, DETR is focusing on getting Nevadans back to work, whether they return to their pre-pandemic job or get training for a new job. This is the next step in connecting with and helping claimants where we can,” said DETR director, Elisa Cafferata.