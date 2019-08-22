Work on roads, parking lots starts at Lake Mead, lasting into December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cone zone is creeping into Lake Mead National Recreation Area as $5 million in road projects begin.

From Willow Beach to the northern end of the 1.5 million-acre park, 75 miles of roads and parking areas will undergo work during daylight hours on weekdays through mid-December.

According to a Thursday news release, construction is planned for:

Northshore Road from mileposts 20.6 to 27.3 and 33 to 34.1

Echo Bay access road, parking lots and upper campground roads

Callville Bay access road, parking lots and campground road

Lakeshore Road from Lake Mead Parkway to milepost 5.4

Las Vegas Bay access road and campground road

Las Vegas Bay, 33-Hole and Sunset View overlooks

Boulder Harbor access road

Roads in and around Boulder Beach and Special Events Beach

Lake Mead RV Village access road

Hemenway Harbor access road

Historic Railroad Trail parking lot

Lake Mead Visitor Center parking lot

Willow Beach entrance station and all roads and parking lots from Kayak Beach to the fish hatchery, including the campground

Two overlooks in Arizona along U.S. 93

Work will include cleaning, patching, resurfacing and remarking pavement.

Funding for the project is provided by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area cyclic maintenance fund and Federal Lands Transportation Program. The contractor is VSS International, Inc. from West Sacramento, California.