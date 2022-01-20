Work on new Centennial Bowl bridges bringing lane reductions for 8 months starting Jan. 28

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve driven through the Centennial Bowl lately, you’ve probably seen the concrete posts where new bridges will carry traffic over U.S. Highway 95. The work on those bridges is about to begin, and lane reductions that will last eight months begin the morning of Friday, Jan. 28.

Northbound U.S. 95 at the 215 Beltway will be reduced to two lanes and southbound U.S. 95 at the 215 Beltway will be reduced to three lanes.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Lanes on U.S. 95 in both directions may be further reduced or closed over as the project proceeds. Detours will be in place during overnight hours, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning.

The northbound U.S. 95 Buffalo Drive off ramp and southbound U.S. 95 Ann Road/Centennial Center/Rancho Drive off ramp will also close periodically during overnight hours.

The work is part of the interchange’s final phase of construction. The final phase will complete the Centennial Bowl, improve local roadways and construct a multi-use trail for pedestrians and bikes.