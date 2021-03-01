Work on I-11 will close lane for 2 months between Wagonwheel, Lake Mead Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road work on northbound Interstate 11 will close a lane beginning Wednesday night and lasting until April 30 in the far southeast corner of the valley.

The inside shoulder and travel lane along northbound I-11 between Wagonwheel Drive and Lake Mead Parkway will be closed as crews work on bridge and concrete repairs — part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long I-11 upgrade that began late last year, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The lane will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Bridge decks and approaches will also be repaired at East Paradise Hills and College drives. Other work includes installing decorative rock, bridge painting, drainage enhancements, and lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.