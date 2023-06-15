LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Some of the nine women suing actor Bill Cosby for allegedly sexually assaulting them in Las Vegas testified before lawmakers a few weeks ago.

The incidents outlined in a complaint filed in Nevada federal court on Wednesday happened between 1979 and 1992.

According to the lawsuit, a number of the women claimed Cosby offered to mentor them with their careers. But instead, they accuse him of drugging them, and then sexually assaulting them.

“We took this case with the understanding that we’re prepared to take this to trial,” Jordan Menson, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs said.

The women claim the alleged sexual assault and sexual battery have caused emotional distress. Two of the women live in Las Vegas, including Lise Lotte-Lublin.

According to court documents, Lublin’s alleged assault happened at a Las Vegas hotel suite back in 1989. She claimed Cosby was mentoring her as she was pursuing a career in acting and modeling.

Lublin shared her experience before Nevada lawmakers in April.

“I was 23 years old when it happened, and I had been drugged and was incapacitated. I didn’t know I had been assaulted for 25 years,” Lublin shared.

She testified on April 25 before the Assembly Judiciary Committee advocating for Senate Bill 129.

Legislators passed the bill and Republican Governor Joe Lombardo signed it earlier this month, allowing Lublin and the eight other women to file a lawsuit against Cosby.

Senate Bill 129 removed the statute of limitations for victims to file civil sexual assault cases.

“As much as I would love to stand up in front of a judge, and explain to all of you the details of my assault, it still scares me to talk about it,” Lublin expressed.

Another woman named in the lawsuit as a plaintiff, Janice Baker-Kinney, also testified at the same hearing.

According to the lawsuit, Kinney met Cosby at his Reno home in 1982 where he drugged her.

“Why did I wait over 30 years to call what happened that night actual rape? Because I blamed myself. I revictimized myself, I was embarrassed. I was humiliated,” Kinney said.

Cosby was released from prison two years ago after a Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction.

In response to the allegations in Nevada, a spokesman for Bill Cosby said in part, “They are not virtuous victims, but vicious perpetrators of a criminal hoax to destroy Mr. Cosby who did nothing but take time to try to help them.”