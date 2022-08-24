LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life expectancy for Nevadans is slightly lower than the national average, and women live nearly six years longer than men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On average, men live 73.5 years and women live 79.2 years, with an overall average of 76.3. That’s just below the national average of 77 years. Nationally, the average is 74.2 years for men and 79.9 for women.

Among all states and Washington, D.C., Nevada ranked at No.34. See the map below for details on each state:

Hawaii topped the list, with an overall life expectancy of 80.7 years, ranking at the top for men (77.6 years) and women ( 83.8 years). Washington ranked second overall at 79.2 years, and Minnesota was third at 79.1 years. Three states were next at 79 years: California, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

At the other end of the spectrum, life expectancy for people in Mississippi is 71.9 years. The state ranked last for men (68.6 years) and women (75.2 years). West Virginia ranked next-to-last at 72.8 years, followed by Louisiana at 73.1 years.

Utah's rankings showed the smallest difference between genders, with men expected to live 76.7 years (rank: 4) and women expected to live 80.6 years (rank: 15).

The numbers are based on 2020 data collection. From 2019 to 2020, life expectancy at birth declined for all states and Washington, D.C. The declines ranged from 0.2 to 3.0 years, averaging 1.8 years overall. CDC attributed the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries (mainly drug overdose deaths). The states with the greatest decreases included those in the Southwest and U.S.–Mexico border area (Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas).

In Nevada, life expectancy dropped 1.7 years from 2019 to 2020.

Another statistic provided by the study looked at the life expectancy for people are currently 65 years old. That showed Nevada at 17.8 years -- or a total of 82.8 years. Men were expected to live 16.4 years longer (81.4 years) and women were expected to live 19.1 more years (84.1 years).