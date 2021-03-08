Women Making Strides: Sin City Sisters blazing trails in the construction industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We highlight another incredible woman in Las Vegas, Jovan Johnson. She is making strides in the construction industry.

She was introduced to carpentry when she moved back to vegas in 2002 while she was volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.

Johnson says she wanted a new career with solid income to keep herself afloat as a single mom. Now she says there’s nothing she’d rather be doing.

“I never would have ever imagined. 20 years ago, you tell me this is what I was doing, I would have thought you were crazy, but here I am. 17 to 18 years later and I do what I love. I absolutely love being a carpenter,” said Jovan Johnson, Sin City Sisters.

Johnson now works as a local carpenter’s union representative who oversees all of the union’s committees.

That includes Sin City Sisters which is a committee of all female carpenters that works to support other female centric organizations across the valley.