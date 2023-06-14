Florence Charleston’s remains were found in 1978 but she wasn’t identified until 44 years later. (Credit: Nevada State Police)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The remains of a body found dumped near a small rural town in Northern Nevada more than 40 years ago have been identified with the use of advanced forensic DNA testing.

The body, which was discovered in a garment bag on Oct. 26, 1978, has been identified as Florence Charleston of Cleveland, Ohio, according to Nevada State Police.

Her body was discovered about 13 miles west of Imlay, Nevada, in Pershing County, about 480 miles north of Las Vegas. Charleston’s remains were badly decomposed and a cause of death could not be determined. Women’s clothing was scattered around the site but there was nothing to indicate her identity, police said.

In 2022, Othram which specializes in forensic genealogy and has identified numerous victims in cold cases, began looking into the case and was able to identify Charleston. A subsequent investigation revealed she had moved to Cleveland, Ohio in the early 1970s and family members had lost contact with her by 1978.

An investigation into Charleston’s death is ongoing. The Nevada State Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the NSP Investigation Division at (775) 684-7456.