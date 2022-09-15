LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman’s father and ex-husband were arrested Wednesday after the ex-husband tried to attack her with a machete and the father tried to attack police officers with a hammer, according to an arrest report.

Police responded to what became a barricade situation at a residence near Flamingo and Rainbow at around 10:15 a.m.

The the victim called 911 and said her ex-boyfriend was armed with a machete while she locked herself in the bathroom, according to the report. She told officers to hurry because he was “saying he wants to kill her,” the report said.

When officers arrived and checked the first bedroom, they were confronted by a man who was lying on a bed before picking up a hammer and holding it in the air while yelling at them, according to the report.

The man was identified as the woman’s father, 49-year-old Gerardo Centeno, and was ordered to drop the hammer while officers got the woman out of the house, leaving him inside.

The woman later told police that her ex-husband, 42-year-old James Spirig, had been sleeping at the house for the past three days, but that she kicked him out at around 6 a.m. and told him to sleep in an RV parked outside of the house, the report said.

At around 8 a.m., Spirig got into the house through her bedroom window with a 12-inch machete in his hand, telling her that he was going to use it. The woman ran into the bathroom and locked herself inside until police came, according to the report.

After getting the woman out of the house, police learned that Spirig was in the RV and was refusing to exit. Centeno was also refusing to leave the house, according to the report.

After several hours, both men exited from where they were and were taken into custody.

Spirig was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Centeno was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Both men were being held at the Clark County Detention Center Thursday.