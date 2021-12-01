Woman’s ex-boyfriend arrested after shooting into her home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman, her child, and mother came close to being shot by an ex-boyfriend who sprayed their home with gunfire, according to police.

Metro detectives arrested Elijah Herbert on November 19; he is facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder and assault with the use of a deadly weapon.

Police say Herbert had recently ended a seven-year relationship with the woman because he suspected she was cheating on him.

According to the arrest report, Herbert continued to call, text, message, and follow her. The woman told police she had seen him following her while driving.

Police say on the night of October 30, Herbert went to her home and fired several rounds into the building, not hitting anyone.

During the investigation, police were able to link Herbert to the shooting after tracking Herbert’s phone pinging off cell towers and matching the messages and calls the victim had on her phone.

Herbert was also easily identifiable with three prominent face tattoos. He has a number 2 under his left eye, names of people above each eye, and the letter N and H on his neck, which police state stands for Neighborhood Crip.

Herbert is in jail at the Clark County Detention Center.