Woman’s death in car being investigated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is unclear yet if a 46-year-old Las Vegas woman died as a result of a crash early Saturday evening.

According to Las Vegas police, the woman who was driving a Lexus was headed southbound through a parking lot near Las Vegas Boulevard near Sloan Road just before 5 p.m. when she hit a westbound truck. The woman’s car continued to travel south through the parking lot, over a parking curb, through a fence and hit a tree.

Witnesses told police, the woman did not appear to have any visible injuries but was not responsive after the crash. The driver and two passengers in the truck were not injured. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is unknown currently if impairment or an underlying medical condition were factors in this collision. This collision will not be counted as a traffic related fatality until the conclusion of the investigation by the Office of the Clark County Coroner Medical Examiner. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Detail,” Metro police said in a news release.

The woman’s identity has not been released by the coroner’s office.