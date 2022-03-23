LAS VEGAS (AP) – A 21-year-old woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike in 2020 by stabbing a man she met on a date in suburban Las Vegas will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges.

Nika Nikoubin remains jailed and her Thursday court appearance in Henderson was canceled. She’s due instead to appear April 15 before a judge who will determine if she understands charges against her including attempted murder.

Police say Nikoubin blindfolded the man and stabbed him in the neck before he ran into a hall and called for help. The man survived.

Nikoubin reportedly told officers she acted to avenge the killing of Qassem Soleimani by U.S. troops.