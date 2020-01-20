Woman’s cat accidentally euthanized during vet visit

(CNN) — A woman’s cat is dead after it was accidentally euthanized during a routine vet visit. Michelle Olson is at a loss for words after she says her eight-year-old cat, Sophie, was accidentally put down at Suburbia North Animal Hospital.

“Every time I close my eyes I see that look on her face and I just can’t get it out of my head,” Olson said.

She and her husband just picked up Sophie, after taking her in for a routine check up and rabies vaccine when she got a call from the hospital.

Sophie’s doctor called and told Olson to bring Sophie back to the vet’s office immediately, after they said they gave her Euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine.

“I immediately took her out of her cat carrier and I held her talked to her, because I knew that was going to be the last thing she would remember, I knew she wasn’t going to come back at that point, I just knew it. She pretty much was dying in my arms,” Olson said.

Sophie’s owner said the vets did everything they could to try and save her cat, but it was too late.

Michelle Olson/Owner: “They’re very sorry …that’s all they can say really — yes, it was an accident, I get that ,but it was an accident that should’ve never happened.”

ABC 13 in Houston reached out to the animal hospital in Spring, Texas. They told the news station that at the advice of their legal council, they could not comment.

“My main concern is not to bash them at all, I just want to make sure the public is aware… ask questions that you didn’t think you had to ask so this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.