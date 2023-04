LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the discovery of a body in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

On Friday around 7 p.m., a woman’s body was found in the 1400 block of Saylor Way near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard.

As of Friday night, it is unknown how the woman died. Both fatal detail and homicide detectives have responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.