LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body Thursday morning in a neighborhood lake in northwest Las Vegas but don’t suspect foul play.

According to Metro Police, the body was discovered by a citizen around 7:16 a.m. near Desert Largo Avenue and Mariner Drive in the Desert Shores neighborhood.

Investigators told 8 News Now there is nothing at the scene to indicate foul play but there are homicide detectives on the scene.

This is a developing story.