Woman with down syndrome reported missing, hasn’t contacted family in months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities are on the lookout for a woman who hasn’t made contact with her family since September. 43-year-old Sherrie Andrade has since been reported missing.

Friends and family say she has down syndrome but is capable of taking care of herself. They say she is easily influenced and are now concerned for her safety.

Sara Marie Benge

She was last seen with Sara Marie Benge, who is transgender. Sara has not made contact with her friends or family and is considered missing as well.

Sherrie is 5’1″, weighs 200 pounds and has dark brown hair and blue eyes. She has numerous tattoos on her body including many across her arms, “BITCH” across the back of her neck, a heart with a dagger on her back and a portrait of a male on her right leg with the word “SMOKEY.”

Sherrie also has a distinct mole under her left eye. Her left hand is notably smaller than her right, and it may appear that her fingers have been amputated.

If you see Sherrie or Sara, or have any information about where they may be, call Metro police at (702) 828-3111.