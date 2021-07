LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A visitor from California had more to celebrate Sunday than just Independence Day — she won a nearly $1.4 million jackpot playing slots at the Sahara Las Vegas.

The woman, identified only as Graciela P., of Santa Clarita, California, won the prize while playing Buffalo Grand around 8 p.m.

The Sahara is home to nearly 600 slot and video poker machines, resort officials said in a news release.