Woman who knows dance instructor facing sex charges says she’s ‘not surprised’ at what happened

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular dance coach here in the Valley is behind bars facing a number of charges tonight. North Las Vegas Police fear there may be more victims.

Officers arrested Jesse Lee Santos, whose charges include sexual assault, lewdness with a minor, sexual conduct between a school employee and pupil and intentional transmission of HIV.

A woman who knows him says he was well-known in the dance community. She says he coached at a few high schools in the Valley and even worked at shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

“I knew him through high school,” said Jane. “He was our coach.”

The woman, who we will call Jane, says she’s known Santos for more than five years.

“I am not surprised that this happened, but I am shocked of the intensity of what happened,” she said.

Jane tells us Santos coached at Foothills and Desert Oasis high schools and UNLV, at one point. Along with working shows on the Strip, she says he also owned an entertainment company that hired dancers for a variety of shows.

“He danced with Britney Spears, he toured with her, Jessica Simpson, Madonna” she listed, “so he is very well-known in the dance world.”

Jane says she noticed odd incidents in the past.

“I saw something that made me a little uncomfortable personally, even though no one really spoke up, being a teenager, I didn’t say anything either.”

Jane and NLV Police say Santos traveled for dance shows all over the country. Police want to know if there are more victims out there.

“Now that this is out in public, and everyone knows about it, I don’t want other victims to be scared,” Jane said. “Deep down in my heart, I pray there aren’t any, but I do have my suspicions that there are because of how well-known he is and how often he has traveled.”

NLVPD is searching for possible victims and asking them to come forward. Both witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau.