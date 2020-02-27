Woman who killed 3 Las Vegas teens while driving drunk to be sentenced today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who killed three Las Vegas teens and injured another while driving drunk will learn her fate Thursday. She is scheduled to be sentenced in California and could get life in prison.

Bani Duarte, 29, had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit and was speeding when she caused that crash in March of 2018 on the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach.

The students attended Centennial High School and had gone to California for spring break when the horrific crash happened.

Brooke Hawley, Dylan Mack, and AJ Rossi were killed. A fourth teen, Alexis Vargas, was severely injured.

Duarte was convicted in October of three counts of second-degree murder and one count of DUI causing injury. It took jurors about an hour to decide the verdict. Her sentencing was delayed because her attorneys pushed for a new trial.

Earlier this month, a judge in Orange County, California tossed out that request, clearing the way for the sentencing.

Duarte faces 51 years to life in prison.