Woman who helped save 4-year-old from fiery crash shares her story

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who helped pull a little girl from a crash on I-15 is sharing her story tonight.

Three people, including a child, were killed in the collision that happened at the US 95 north ramp yesterday morning. According to a friend and posts online, one of the victims was pregnant.

The Coroner’s Office has not released identities.

Stephanie Pease says after the crash happened, she knew she needed to help. As we can still see the blackened concrete from the crash, she says drivers need to be careful.

Pease was driving home with her son when the deadly incident happened in front of her eyes on the interstate.

“The car was actually driving pretty erratically,” she recalled, “and then when it hit the truck, everything spun out literally in front of us, and we dodged all the debris.”

Pease could have kept driving, but she stopped to help. She jumped out of her truck and saw a man who got out of the truck that was hit.

“I didn’t know what he was getting in the backseat at first. I was trying to yell at him to get out; the flames were already coming out of the bottom.”

She figured out the man was trying to save a child.

“I grabbed her and tried to get away from the flames,” Pease recounted.

She put the young girl in her car while emergency crews arrived. She says the car underneath the truck was scorched, and she couldn’t help anyone else.

Pease did what she could.

“Had to, you got to help someone. I would hope someone would do the same for me,” she said.

Pease now has a message for drivers:

“They need to slow down. It is not worth it, you know. Take the next exit; you do not need to go across four lanes. No life is worth that extra five minutes.”

We are expected to get the identifies of the deceased on Monday, due to reduced hours at the Coroner’s Office as a result of the pandemic.

8 News Now did find out that the vehicle in the crash was a Volvo sedan.