Woman who drove over nail salon manager agrees to plea deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Krystal Whipple, the woman facing charges in the death of a Las Vegas salon manager, will plead guilty to second degree murder Friday, according to a court records.

Whipple faced numerous charges in the December 2018 death of 53-year-old Nhu “Annie” Nguyen and was arrested two weeks after the incident in Arizona.

According to Las Vegas police, Whipple left the nail salon without paying for her manicure and Nguyen ran after her and was struck and then dragged by Whipple’s car through the parking lot.

According to the plea deal, Whipple is facing a 10 to 25 year prison sentence. She is scheduled to enter her plea at 1:45 p.m.