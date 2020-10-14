Woman who died in September crash near Apex identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who died in a Sept. 28 crash north of Las Vegas has been identified.

Vientay Liemsithisak, 65, died of blunt force injuries in the crash, which occurred on the southbound Interstate 15 offramp at Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say Liemsithisak was fleeing in a gray Honda CRV from a hit and run crash near Apex, and she exited at Las Vegas Boulevard.

She rear-ended a red GMC Sierra pickup that was stopped at a stop sign, police said. She was taken to UMC, where she was pronounced dead.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined the death was accidental.