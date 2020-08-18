UPDATE: Child identified in fiery crash on I-15 NB ramp to US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, officials identified the final two victims from a fiery crash that closed parts of I-15 earlier this month as 29-year-old Almetrine Rushing and 8-year-old Jh’Sani Rushing-Fincher. Officials released the identity of another victim last week, saying 28-year-old Artajha Smith was also killed in the crash.

The causes of death were released on Monday Nov. 23 as follows:

  • Artajha Smith’s death was ruled accidental by conflagration injuries
  • Jh’Sani Rushing-Fincher’s death was ruled accidental by conflagration injuries
  • Almetrine Rushing’s death was ruled by natural causes from dilated cardiomyopathy

Northbound ramp lanes from I-15 to northbound US 95 were closed after the crash that occurred just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a car cut across lanes of traffic and through a no traffic zone, hitting a pickup truck towing an off-road vehicle.

The force of the collision caused the pickup truck to go over a freeway wall and both vehicles caught fire.

