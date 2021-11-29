Woman who died in crash that split car into 2 pieces identified by coroner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who was killed in a single-car crash that split a Chrysler 300 into two pieces has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Maria Maldoneido, 41, died in the crash late Friday on Hollywood Boulevard at Turtle Hill Road in the east valley. Maldoneido was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police described the crash as a high-speed crash, and said Maldoneido’s car spun as she lost control headed southbound on Hollywood at about 11:50 p.m. on Friday.

The car hit a large utility support pole and split into two parts, according to Metro police.

Maldoneido was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force trauma.

The collision remains under investigation.