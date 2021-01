LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking Mariam Ramos for questioning in regards to the abandonment of her child at Wynn Las Vegas. The 3-year-old was found in a restroom in the casino on Dec. 29.

Ramos’ description is as follows:

5’2″, weighing 145 pounds

Last seen wearing a blonde wig, blue Bebe shirt and yellow jacket

Police say Ramos had several suitcases. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or online.