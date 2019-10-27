Woman turns house into Cookie Monster for Halloween

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) — It is not a horror house, but maybe, a hungry house? A Pennsylvania woman’s massive Cookie Monster holiday decoration is becoming a huge hit this Halloween season.

Lisa Boll turned the front of her house into the perpetually hungry blue muppet, Cookie Monster.

Boll spray-painted the vines blue and made big googly eyes out of styrofoam. She says it has garnered a lot of attention in her neighborhood and has caught many passersby.

The Pennsylvania homeowner is a huge “Sesame Street” fan, and wanted to celebrate the show on its 50th birthday.

